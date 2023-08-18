23.2 C
Entertainment

Reports: Mahira Khan to marry again next month

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Well-known Pakistani actress Mahira Khan is set to tie the nuptial knot once again, as per reports.

Several media outlets have reported that the actress is planning to marry her long-time boyfriend Salim Karim next month.

For those not in the know, Khan was earlier married to Ali Askari. The pair ended their marriage in 2015. They share a son together.

Daily Pakistan also reported that Mahira and Salim are planning to have an intimate wedding ceremony with close friends and family in attendance and that they have decided to get married at a serene hill station in Pakistan’s Punjab.

If reports are to be believed, Mahira and Salim have been dating each other for a couple of years now. They have quite often been spotted together at parties and gatherings. The two never spoke openly about their relationship.

However, earlier this month, during an Instagram Live, Mahira opened up about the first time about her boyfriend.

She said, “There’s a line in ‘Humsafar,’ which I thought was beautiful, where Ashar says to Khirad, ‘Pata nahi tum mujhe kis neiki kay badlay main miley ho (I don’t know what I did right to deserve you). I think the same about him.”

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

