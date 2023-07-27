The SRMD London Youth Festival 2023, organised last weekend by Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur UK (SRMD UK), the first of its kind in the UK, celebrated unity, positive impact, and collective community energy.

The event brought together 350 youth from across the UK and aims to empower them as catalysts for positive change.

The festival featured 25 curated events covering wisdom, wellness, service, culture, and sport, providing a transformative experience that ignited creativity and empathy.

Additionally, steps were taken by the organisers to minimise the environmental impact of the festival. Therefore, the entire venue was decorated using upcycled materials like wooden crates and milk cartons to promote sustainability and eco-friendliness.

The festival kicked off with a session led by Atmarpit Shraddhaji, a global youth speaker and head of SRMD Yoga, under the tagline ‘Meet the Real You’.

The session aimed to inspire participants to embrace their authentic selves and emphasised that they do not need to conform or change who they are to belong.

Manthan Taswala, Trustee of SRMD UK and one of the festival’s organisers, expressed their vision to create a dynamic and safe space for the youth to connect, collaborate, and draw inspiration from each other.

Drawing guidance from Pujya Gurudevshi Rakeshji, the founder of SRMD, the goal is to foster a community of compassionate and empathetic leaders who actively contribute to a better world through this festival and future events.

Among the highlights was the Changemakers Panel, where influential women discussed ways to make a difference in society.

Additionally, a sports tournament, Techno Yoga, and Glowstick Meditation promoted physical and mental well-being. The festival also included immersive experiences and stalls, offering a variety of activities such as blind drawing, affirmations, and brain unlocking exercises.

A Social Impact Hackathon turned challenges into opportunities, where participants created solutions to key youth issues, such as mental health accessibility, housing, and food waste.

The winning team earned an opportunity to discuss their mental health solution with Dean Russell, MP for Watford and co-chair of the all-party parliamentary group for mental health.

Sharing a motivational message with the youth, Russell encouraged the youth to work together as a community and nurture their ideas to create positive change.

He said, “Failures are stumbling blocks to learn from and opportunities to pick yourselves up, look back and understand what can be done differently. If we all look that way, we can make a difference.

“It is only when we work together and weave ourselves together and when we’re a community, that we can make the impossible happen. Continue planting the seed of your ideas in the ground; water it, nurture it and let it grow and you will make the world a different place.”

In the context of today’s interconnected world, nurturing a sense of community and understanding among the youth has become of utmost importance. Acknowledging this significance, the SRMD London Youth Festival aims to offer a platform for young individuals to express their distinct perspectives, experiences, and talents.

Through this approach, the festival aims to effectively foster a new generation of empathetic leaders who not only value diversity but also possess the ability to channel positive community energy and spirit.