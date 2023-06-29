South Korea has implemented a new law that brings the nation’s age-counting methods in line with international standards, resulting in South Koreans becoming younger by one or two years.

The law addresses two traditional age-counting systems that had been in practice.

The first system considered individuals one-year-old at birth, including the time spent in the womb. Under the second system, individuals were considered to age by one year every first day of January instead of on their actual birthdays.

The transition to an age-counting method based on the date of birth officially commenced on Wednesday (28), the BBC reported.

President Yoon Suk Yeol had strongly advocated for this change during his election campaign, citing the adverse social and economic implications of the traditional age-counting methods.

These methods often led to disputes regarding insurance claims and eligibility for government assistance programmes.

Previously, the widely used age calculation method in Korea was the traditional “Korean age” system, which designated a person as one year old at birth, and gaining a year on January 1.

Consequently, a baby born on December 31 would be considered two years old the following day. Another system, known as the “counting age” system, considered a person as zero at birth and adds a year on January 1.

As of June 28, 2023 the implementation of the new age-counting law in South Korea has resulted in a shift in age calculations. For instance, a person born on June 29, 2003 is now considered 19 years old according to the international system, 20 years old under the “counting age” system, and 21 years old based on the “Korean age” system.

Lawmakers made the decision to abandon these traditional counting methods in December 2022.

However, certain existing regulations that determine age based on the “counting age” calendar system will remain in effect.

For instance, South Koreans can purchase cigarettes and alcohol when they reach the age of 19 based on the calendar year, not their specific birth date.

A survey conducted by local firm Hankook Research in January 2022 revealed that three out of four South Koreans supported the standardisation of age-counting methods.

In fact, some individuals even hope that this change will contribute to breaking down Korea’s hierarchical culture.