Sonam Kapoor will next be seen in Blind which is produced by Sujoy Ghosh and directed by Shome Makhija. The shooting of the film kickstarted in December 2020 and was wrapped up in February this year.

Well, Blind was made for a theatrical release, but according to a recent report in Bollywood Hungama, the film will now get a direct-to-digital release on a streaming platform.

A source told the portal, “Sujoy had thought of waiting it out for a theatrical release. He is in fact very happy with how the film has turned out. But given the third wave scare, and another shut down of theatres, he is being advised to not hold onto the movie anymore. He is now talking to three digital streaming companies and he will select the best deal.”

A trade source added, “Blind will be Sonam’s debut on OTT. It is only a logical move to opt for the web because theirs is a small film and they will easily recover the money. Theatrical business is even more dicey at this point. So it’s a good call.”

Blind is a remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name. It also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey.

Sonam was last seen in Netflix’s AK vs AK in which she had a cameo. Her last theatrical release was The Zoya Factor (2019). While the movie had received a mixed response from the critics, it had failed to make a mark at the box office.