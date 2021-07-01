JP Dutta’s Refugee starring Abhishek Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor Khan completed 21 years of its release on 30th June. While the film didn’t do great business at the box office, it received many awards and Kareena won Best Debut award at mostly all the award functions.

Recently, on Instagram, Kareena posted about completing 21 years in the industry. She shared a video with a few scenes from Refugee and wrote, “21 years ❤️ Grateful, happy, blessed, motivated, passionate… 21 more to go… I’m ready ❤️ Thank you to everyone for the continuous love and support ❤️❤️ #JPDutta #JPFilms @bachchan @nidhiduttaofficial.”

In these 21 years, Kareena has proved her mettle as an actor and as a star. She has been a part of many memorable films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Chameli, Dev, Aitraaz, Omkara, Jab We Met, 3 Idiots, Talaash, Bodyguard, Heroine, Ki & Ka, Udta Punjab, Veere Di Wedding and others.

Currently, Kareena has Takht in her kitty. But, the movie has been delayed due to the pandemic. There have been reports of her playing Sita in a movie, but nothing has been officially announced.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Kareena welcomes her second child with Saif Ali Khan, a baby boy. The couple is yet to reveal the name of the child.