Sonakshi Sinha made her Bollywood debut with the 2010 release Dabangg. She has been a part of many successful films in these 11 years, and now, reportedly, she is all set to make her debut in the Tollywood.

According to a report in Cinema Express, Sonakshi will be making her Telugu debut opposite Chiranjeevi in a film which will be directed by KS Ravindra (Bobby).

A source told the portal, “Bobby has recently narrated the script to Sonakshi over the phone and received a go-ahead from her. She was quite impressed with the script and her character in the movie and is equally excited to debut in Telugu alongside Chiru. She is looking forward to the shoot and will sign the dotted line soon.”

“Now that the female lead and the script are locked, Chiru wants to complete this film first and move on to the Telugu remake of Lucifer,” the source added.

Reportedly, the film is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers, and it is expected to go on floors in October.

Meanwhile, Sonakshi currently has films like Bhuj: The Pride of India and Bulbul Tarang lined up. She will also be seen in a web series titled Fallen which will stream on Amazon Prime Video.