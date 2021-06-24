Dhanush is currently busy garnering praises for his performance in Jagame Thandhiram which released on Netflix a few days ago. The actor has many interesting projects lined up and one of them is Naane Varuven.

Naane Varuven will be directed by Dhanush’s brother Selvaraghavan, and the filmmaker took to Twitter to make an announcement that the shooting of Naane Varuven will start in August this year.

He tweeted a picture from the sets of the film, and tweeted, “Excited ! @dhanushkraja @theVcreations @thisisysr @Arvindkrsna.”

Dhanush and Selvaraghavan have earlier worked together in films like Thulluvadho Ilamai, Kaadhal Kondein, Pudhupettai, and Mayakkam Enna.

Talking about other films of Dhanush, the actor will be seen in movies like Atrangi Re, The Gray Man, Karthick Naren’s next, and Sekhar Kammula’s next.

Atrangi Re, which also stars Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan, is slated to release in August this year. The film is directed by Aanand L Rai, and it is Rai and Dhanush’s second film together. Earlier, they have worked together in the 2013 release Raanjhanaa which marked Dhanush’s debut in Bollywood.

Meanwhile, there have been reports that Dhanush will be getting a whopping amount of Rs. 50 crore (Rs. 500000000 / £ 4842625) for Sekhar Kammula’s next. The untitled film is a trilingual movie. It will be made in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.