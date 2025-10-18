Singer Mary Millben criticizes Rahul Gandhi over Modi remarks

Highlights:

Mary Millben defends PM Modi against Rahul Gandhi’s claim that he was “afraid of Trump.”

Singer questions Gandhi’s leadership, calling it “lacking acumen.”

Mary Millben tells Gandhi to “return to your ‘I hate India’ tour.”

Rahul Gandhi accuses Modi of allowing the US to influence India’s oil policy. - Advertisement -

MEA rejects Trump’s claim that Modi promised to stop importing Russian oil.

Mary Millben’s public profile includes performing the Indian national anthem at high-profile diaspora events.

American singer and performer Mary Millben, known for her strong support of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has sharply criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after he claimed that Modi was “afraid of Trump.” Millben defended Modi’s diplomatic approach, calling it “strategic,” and questioned Gandhi’s ability to understand leadership at the national level.

Mary Millben Responds to Rahul Gandhi’s Comments

In a series of posts on X, formerly Twitter, Mary Millben directly addressed Rahul Gandhi’s claim that Prime Minister Modi was “frightened of Trump.” She wrote:

“You are wrong, Rahul Gandhi. PM Narendra Modi is not afraid of President Trump. PM Modi understands the long game, and his diplomacy with the US is strategic. Just as @POTUS will always put America’s interests first, so will PM Modi do what is best for India.”

Millben’s response emphasized that Modi’s foreign policy decisions are deliberate and calculated, aimed at balancing India’s strategic interests with international relations. She framed the prime minister’s actions as careful diplomacy rather than fear-driven decision-making.

Mary Millben Questions Rahul Gandhi’s Leadership Skills

Beyond defending Modi, Mary Millben criticized Rahul Gandhi’s ability to comprehend the demands of leadership. She added:

“I don’t expect you to understand this type of leadership because you don’t possess the acumen to be the PM of India. Best to return to your ‘I hate India’ tour that has an audience of one—you.”

Millben, who has performed the Indian national anthem at several high-profile diaspora events, reinforced her reputation as a vocal supporter of Modi while maintaining a visible presence in international Indian cultural circles.

Context: Rahul Gandhi’s Allegations Against Modi

Rahul Gandhi’s remarks followed claims by former US President Donald Trump that Modi had promised to stop importing Russian oil. Gandhi accused Modi of “allowing the US to dictate India’s policy,” pointing to Modi’s congratulatory messages to Trump on the Gaza peace deal and his silence regarding Trump’s statements about Operation Sindoor. Gandhi suggested that Modi’s handling of these matters compromised India’s sovereignty in foreign relations.

India’s Official Response and MEA Clarification

India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) swiftly rejected Trump’s claims. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that no such conversation between Modi and Trump regarding Russian oil took place. He emphasized that India’s energy policies are driven solely by national interests, focusing on securing stable prices and reliable supplies.

“Our import policies are guided entirely by the objective of safeguarding Indian consumers,” Jaiswal said, reaffirming India’s stance on maintaining independent decision-making in its energy strategy.

Mary Millben’s Influence and Public Profile

Mary Millben has gained recognition for her performances of the Indian national anthem at key diaspora and international events, establishing herself as a prominent voice in cultural diplomacy. Her criticism of Rahul Gandhi highlights her active engagement in Indian political discourse, particularly in defense of PM Modi’s policies and international positioning.

By directly challenging Gandhi’s remarks and framing Modi’s diplomatic actions as strategic, Mary Millben reinforces her image as both a cultural ambassador and a political commentator on issues involving India’s international relations.

The exchange between Mary Millben and Rahul Gandhi underscores the ongoing debate in India over leadership, diplomacy, and the nation’s positioning on the global stage. While Gandhi raised concerns over perceived US influence on Indian policy, Millben defended Modi’s approach as carefully calculated and aligned with national interests. Her commentary reflects the intersection of cultural influence and political debate, showing how public figures like Millben engage with major geopolitical narratives.