India denies cutting Russian oil imports despite US claims

Highlights:

The White House claims India has reduced Russian oil imports by 50 percent amid US pressure over the Ukraine conflict.

Indian officials and refiners deny any directive to cut imports, stating shipments for November and December are already scheduled.

Data from commodities firm Kpler shows India’s Russian oil imports may rise 20 percent this month to 1.9 million barrels per day.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) refuted claims of a call between PM Modi and President Trump regarding stopping Russian oil purchases. - Advertisement -

Russia accounted for 36 percent of India’s total oil imports in the six months through September.

The White House has stated that India has cut its imports of Russian crude by 50 percent amid rising tensions over Moscow’s war in Ukraine. A White House official described meetings with an Indian delegation this week as “productive,” asserting that Indian refiners had begun reducing Russian oil purchases by half.

The US has repeatedly pressed India to scale back imports from Russia, arguing that continued purchases provide revenue that fuels the conflict in Ukraine. President Donald Trump recently claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had “assured” him during a phone call that India would soon halt Russian oil purchases.

Indian Officials Reject US Claims

Indian authorities have strongly disputed the White House statement. Sources from Indian refiners told Reuters, “No orders or government communications have been made asking refiners to cut Russian imports,” emphasizing that shipments for November and December are already booked.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also denied knowledge of any call between Modi and Trump discussing a halt in Russian oil imports. Officials reaffirmed that India’s energy policy prioritizes national energy security and stability for consumers rather than responding to external pressure.

Data Shows Indian Imports May Rise

Contrary to US claims, data from commodities firm Kpler indicates that India’s imports of Russian crude are projected to increase by 20 percent this month, reaching 1.9 million barrels per day. This rise follows Russia’s expansion of exports after Ukrainian drone attacks on its refineries.

State-owned Indian refiners and the oil ministry have remained tight-lipped on the matter, avoiding public commentary as tensions escalate. Russia supplied 36 percent of India’s total oil imports in the six months through September, reflecting its role as a significant source of discounted crude amid Western sanctions.

Monitoring Without Committing to Cuts

India’s oil minister has reportedly requested detailed reports from domestic refiners on Russian oil imports and upcoming shipments. While this shows active monitoring by the government, there is no evidence of any official directive to reduce imports at this stage.

This cautious approach indicates that India is balancing the demands of global diplomacy with the country’s domestic energy needs. Analysts note that sudden reductions in imports could affect fuel prices and energy security, especially as India continues to rely on affordable Russian crude.

Trade Talks and Tariff Tensions

Russian oil has become a contentious issue in ongoing US-India trade discussions. President Trump recently imposed 50 percent tariffs on Indian goods, partly as retaliation for New Delhi’s continued Russian oil imports. Despite earlier pledges during Modi’s February visit to the US—where India aimed to double annual US energy purchases to $25 billion and raise bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030—progress on a trade pact remains uncertain.

Moscow Confident of Continued Partnership

Russia has dismissed US assertions, signaling confidence in its energy cooperation with India. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that the partnership will continue and suggested that Russia may even offer more competitive pricing to countries under pressure from the United States.

India remains firm on its energy strategy, rejecting claims that it has cut Russian oil imports. While Washington continues to urge reductions, Indian officials and refiners emphasize that national energy security and economic stability guide import decisions. Data suggests that Russian oil imports may even rise this month, reinforcing India’s reliance on Moscow as a key supplier.