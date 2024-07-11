Sikh American leader confident of Trump victory if polls are ‘free and fair

Maryland-based community leader Jasdip Singh Jassee, head of “Sikh Americans for Trump,” has emphasized that former President Donald Trump’s victory in the upcoming election will hinge on its being free, fair, and legal.

“I think our community is very much in support. I have seen a lot of support in favour of President Trump. We are raising funds for President Trump. We are going to the convention soon,” Jassee told PTI ahead of the Republican National Convention (RNC) in Milwaukee next week.

During the four-day RNC convention, Republican delegates from across the country are set to formally nominate Trump as their presidential candidate for the November 5 general election. Incumbent President Joe Biden remains the presumptive nominee for the Democratic party.

“We will be mobilizing our team nationwide this time, even on the West Coast, in New York, Texas, in support of President Trump,” said Jassee, who has been appointed to the finance committee for President Trump, the Trump 47.

Reflecting on the recent presidential debate, Jassee remarked on Biden’s performance: “We all knew about President Biden’s issues that he had for the last four years, but it was very interesting to see … for the American public and media, to see it during the debate how much President Biden has declined his mental capacity and his thought processes, which was very evident throughout. But somehow, the American media was kind of controlling it and not letting the people know about it.”

He further observed that while the debate had some impact on Trump’s popularity, broader national issues like inflation, illegal immigration, border disorder, infrastructure concerns, and rising crime also play significant roles. “All of this has had an impact on Biden’s campaign in addition to his debate performance and his physical and mental capacity,” Jassee noted.

Jassee highlighted Trump’s stance on accepting the election results: “But again, the key issue is what President Trump said in the debate when he was asked a question, will you accept the verdict? He said if it is a fair, legal, and honest election, yes, I will. So again, the key is, if this election is going to be fair, honest or legal.”

According to Jassee, the support for Trump within the Indian, South Asian, and Sikh communities has significantly increased since the last election. “Now, people come up to me and say, hey, we want to be in your support. Whereas in 2016 and 2020, I used to be criticized for my support or I had all the negativities coming towards me. This time, people from the community are walking up to me and asking me, hey, we want to support President Trump,” he said.

Jassee attributed this shift to dissatisfaction with Biden’s presidency: “Our community has seen the decline of America under Biden’s four years and the decline of America’s infrastructure. Most of us South Asians are in small businesses, and the crime that is hitting small businesses.”

He also mentioned the challenges faced by immigrants and the perception of America’s diminished global standing: “People are seeing that inflation, the immigration mess. On one hand, we have borders that are open.

On the other hand, if you are on an H-1B (visa), it will take you like 40 years to become a US citizen. So the country is upside down. Even in foreign policy, America’s clout, America’s supremacy has taken a big hit. And because of that, I think our community is very much in support. I have seen a big support in favour of President Trump,” Jassee concluded.