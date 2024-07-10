Trump criticizes VP Harris, calls her Biden’s ‘insurance policy’ amid reelection debate

Donald Trump, the former US president and likely Republican nominee, criticized Vice President Kamala Harris, questioning her competence and calling her an “insurance policy” for President Joe Biden.

Trump’s comments come as some Democrats are debating if Biden, who is 81, should run for reelection. Biden has faced pressure to step aside after a poor performance in a June 27 debate with Trump, where he had trouble finishing sentences and making strong arguments.

“Whatever else can be said about crooked Joe Biden, you have to give him credit for one brilliant decision, probably the smartest decision he ever made. He picked Kamala Harris as his vice president. No, it was brilliant. Because it was an insurance policy. Maybe the best insurance policy I’ve ever seen,” Trump, 78, told his supporters in Florida.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by President Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump)

“If Joe had picked someone even halfway competent, they would have bounced him from office years ago, but they can’t because she’s gotta be their second choice,” he said as he repeatedly mispronounced her name.

Trump said as vice president, Harris was given two very important tasks – border security and to deter Russia from attacking Ukraine.

- Advertisement -

“First, she was put in charge of the U.S. border security. She never showed up. She’s never gone. She never went there once. And the border is the worst border in the history of the world,” he alleged.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by President Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump)

“We have the best border in history because she has the worst border in the history of the world. Then, she was sent to Europe to deter Russia from attacking Ukraine. How did that work out? Not too good. Both times, the result was a deadly failure. Since Kamala was made border czar, the Biden-Harris administration has lost track of an estimated 150,000 children, many of whom have undoubtedly been raped, trafficked, killed, or horribly abused,” Trump said.

Trump accused Harris, 59, of being a socialist.

“I don’t think Kamala Harris’ California socialism is going to go down well with the people of Doral, the people of Miami, or the people of Florida. Because in Florida, we don’t like socialism. We want our freedom, right? We want our freedom,” he said.

Donald Trump hand-picked three Supreme Court justices so they could overturn Roe—and said it’s a “great thing.” Because of him more than 1 in 3 women of reproductive age live under a Trump Abortion Ban. We cannot afford another four years. pic.twitter.com/y6mvofv9lF — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 8, 2024

“Joe, Kamala and the entire Democrat establishment have been caught red-handed in the thick of the biggest scandal and the biggest coverup…it’s a cover-up. It’s the biggest cover-up in political history. As you know, they are all co-conspirators in the sinister plot to defraud the American public about the cognitive abilities of the man in the Oval Office,” alleged Trump.