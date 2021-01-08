Announced a long time ago, Aankhen 2 is a sequel which keeps making headlines every now and then but it is yet to see the light of day. After facing a series of setbacks, the sequel went to filmmaker Anees Bazmee who has been working on the script for the past three years. Additionally, the much-anticipated project has gone through several casting changes also.

While megastar Amitabh Bachchan is associated with the project from the very beginning, actors like Saif Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan’s names cropped up in the past to play important characters in the movie.

The latest we hear that Anees Bazmee has now offered a plum role to actor Sidharth Malhotra who is likely to join Big B on the cast of Aankhen 2. “Bazmee has now approached Sidharth Malhotra to come on board for the project. Big B has already given his nod to the film. Taking it ahead from the previous film, the second part will be a completely original script but will have the same essence and thrill elements of the original. Sidharth will essay the role of a blind man here whereas it needs to be seen if Big B plays the main villain or a protagonist this time.”

Apart from calling the shots, Anees Bazmee will also produce the film. “Anees is also producing the film. He and the other producers are tired of Gaurang Doshi and his issues. Now, they are planning to pay Gaurang a certain sum and get done with his involvement. It is Gaurang’s presence that has caused all the legal troubles to come their way, so now they want to go ahead without them.”

