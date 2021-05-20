As several states across Indian follow lockdown-like restrictions in the wake of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, people are forced to spend some more time at home. A lot of them were still trying to come to terms with a slew of lifestyle changes that the pandemic brought along with the first wave, the severity of the second wave has got them into thinking how the world would be like when the pandemic finally comes to an end.

Believe it or not, the coronavirus pandemic has made each one of us value things that we always used to take for granted. And it is not just us common people, celebrities are also feeling the same. Actress Shruti Haasan has shared a social media post where she talks about it. Dropping a couple of travel pictures on Instagram, the actress reveals how badly she is missing the rest of the world.

“The “I majorly miss the rest of the world” photo dump. Never again will I take travel, good health or new experiences for granted! Praying we heal from this sooner rather than later! Also, this is the time we have to have compassion and understanding with a global perspective. Everyone is truly connected. 1: all of us getting vaccinated asap is what will help. 2: such a good time to reflect on how human we are and how vulnerable we are. The last thing we need is to be acting like the war mongering brats we have always behaved like. This ��� is ours it is beautiful! Let’s heal and let’s spread ��� (sic).”

On the work front, Shruti Haasan has several interesting projects in the pipeline. She next stars in the Tamil-language film Laabam with Vijay Sethupathi. She also headlined Prashanth Neel’s Salaar. Starring Prabhas as the male lead, Salaar is being shot in Kannada and Telugu languages. It will be later dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam.

