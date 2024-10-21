‘Failures are supremely important,’ Shraddha Kapoor opens up about her struggles in Bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor has been making waves with recent films like Stree 2 and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, further solidifying her position in Bollywood. In a recent interview with SCREEN, the actress opened up about her journey, success, and how her father, veteran actor Shakti Kapoor, has inspired her with his own remarkable story of making it in the industry.

“I will be very honest. I still live with my parents and my pets… and for me, it’s a blast. My entire journey has been a great time in the film industry. I feel like I have been very blessed. My parents have seen me go through the ups and downs, but I do believe that failure is supremely essential towards success. Failure is a very big teacher. I am blessed to have a fabulous support system. I am grateful for where I am, because several people are waiting to live the celluloid life,” she shared.

Shraddha also reflected on her father’s humble beginnings and his journey from Delhi to becoming a successful actor. “My dad has come from a non-filmy family. His stories are so incredible. He came from Delhi… hopped onto a train and came to Bombay. Those stories make me want to keep my head down because my dad really made it from scratch.”

She also highlighted the evolving dynamics of the industry, particularly the growing conversation around pay parity. “I am earning more today than I was 14 years ago. But, there is a pay parity, which I also feel like it is changing,” she said.

Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree 2 has been a massive hit, and she continues to be a strong force in Bollywood.