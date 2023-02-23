Short film Goolar Ka Phool, directed by journalist-turned-filmmaker Dheeraj Bhatnagar, has been nominated for an award at the Barcelona edition of the Around International Film Festival (ARFF).

The short film, written by Bhatnagar’s friend Sudhir Mishra, is nominated in the short film category of the festival.

The Around International Film Festival is an independent annual gathering with four major editions — Barcelona, Paris, Amsterdam and Berlin.

“Goolar Ka Phool” follows the story of a young boy, named Chintu, who believes that if he manages to find a ‘Goolar Ka Phool’, his mother, who has left the world, will return to him.

The short film features Saptak Bhatnagar, Sandeep Yadav, Dr. Ravi Bhatt, and Mridula Bhardwaj. It is produced by Sameer Agarwal.

The Barcelona edition of the Around International Film Festival (ARFF) will be held from March 16 to 19.

