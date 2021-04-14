There were reports that Ranveer Singh will be teaming up with South filmmaker Shankar for a movie, and now, the film has been officially announced.

Shankar and Ranveer have collaborated for the Hindi remake of Tamil film Anniyan. The original film was also directed by Shankar and it featured Vikram in the lead role.

Ranveer took to Twitter to announce the film. He tweeted, “Proudly announcing my collaboration with the pioneering visionary of Indian cinema, the maverick master craftsman SHANKAR @shankarshanmugh powered by veteran film producer Dr. Jayantilal Gada @jayantilalgada @PenMovies.”

While talking about the film Ranveer stated, “I am blessed to have this opportunity to be a part of the spectacular cinematic vision of Shankar sir. He is an exception to the norm, a true disruptor who has shown us that no vision is large enough to achieve on screen. I had always hoped and dreamed that I would get a chance to collaborate with him, and I have a strong feeling that we will create magic together. To lead a film like Anniyan is a dream come true for any artiste. Vikram Sir, one of our country’s finest talents, an artiste who I hugely admire, gave a colossal performance in the original, one that can never be matched. I can only hope that my interpretation and rendition of the part also connects with audiences in the same way. It’s undoubtedly a once-in-a-lifetime performance piece, and I am ready to give this role every single ounce of my being. Shankar Sir is a genius filmmaker and a true visionary. Words don’t do justice to just how excited I am at the prospect of being directed by him.”

The untitled film is slated to start rolling in mid-2022.

Anniyan featured Sadha as the female lead. Let’s wait and watch which actress will be roped in to star opposite Ranveer in the remake.