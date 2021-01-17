Shahid Kapoor is in huge demand after the thunderous success of his last film Kabir Singh (2019), which prides on being the highest-grossing film of his acting career. The actor has listened to dozens of scripts over the past one-and-a-half year and has even greenlighted a few which appealed to him.

Latest buzz suggests that Kapoor has added one more high-profile project to his resume. He has reportedly agreed to headline well-known filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s next directorial offering which happens to be an adaptation of the Mahabharata.

Though nothing much is known about the upcoming project at the moment, a source in the known informs an entertainment portal that it will be told from the point of view of Karna. Reportedly, Kapoor has given his nod to play the character of Karna in the magnum opus.

“Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra has always wanted to make a film on Karna. It is a subject he has been toying with for a long time but could not give it a shape due to the budget and scale it requires. With Ronnie Screwvala coming on board as producer, and Shahid Kapoor leading the cast, Mehra is now all set to liven up his passion project,” divulges the source.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor recently wrapped up the shoot of his forthcoming film Jersey, which is an official remake of the superhit Telugu film of the same name. Written and directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, who also helmed the original, the sports drama also stars Mrunal Thakur as the female lead. Kapoor is also preparing for his digital debut with Raj & DK’s next web offering for Amazon Prime Video. An official announcement on his digital debut is still awaited though.

