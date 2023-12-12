7.6 C
Shah Rukh visits Vaishno Devi shrine
Entertainment

Shah Rukh visits Vaishno Devi shrine

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan visited the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu on Tuesday, days ahead of the release of his film Dunki.

Almost incognito in a black hoodie, the 58-year-old actor was spotted walking in the Mata Vaishno Devi – Katra Bhawan.

Shah Rukh was accompanied by his manager Pooja Dadlani and his security detail.

This is his third visit to the temple in a year. The actor visited the shrine in August and December 2022, before the release of his films Jawan and Pathaan, respectively.

The Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu’s Reasi district is a religious pilgrimage atop the Trikuta hills that attracts lakhs of devotees from across the world every year.

Dunki marks Shah Rukh’s third and last release of 2023 following back-to-back action blockbusters in Pathaan and Jawan.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film is reportedly a comedy-drama based on an illegal immigration technique named, ‘donkey flight’. It is set to be released in theatres on December 21.

Dunki is a JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

