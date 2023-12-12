Shah Rukh visits Vaishno Devi shrine

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan visited the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu on Tuesday, days ahead of the release of his film Dunki.

Almost incognito in a black hoodie, the 58-year-old actor was spotted walking in the Mata Vaishno Devi – Katra Bhawan.

Shah Rukh was accompanied by his manager Pooja Dadlani and his security detail.

This is his third visit to the temple in a year. The actor visited the shrine in August and December 2022, before the release of his films Jawan and Pathaan, respectively.

The Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu’s Reasi district is a religious pilgrimage atop the Trikuta hills that attracts lakhs of devotees from across the world every year.

Dunki marks Shah Rukh’s third and last release of 2023 following back-to-back action blockbusters in Pathaan and Jawan.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film is reportedly a comedy-drama based on an illegal immigration technique named, ‘donkey flight’. It is set to be released in theatres on December 21.

Dunki is a JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan.

