22.6 C
New York
Thursday, August 29, 2024
Subscribe
HomeNewsShabana Azmi calls for consistent outrage against crimes on women, urges society...
News

Shabana Azmi calls for consistent outrage against crimes on women, urges society to tackle patriarchy

By: vibhuti

Date:

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi says outrage over cases of crimes against women should not be selective and the society needs to work on the root cause of the menace. (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Related stories

News

Islamic State uses AI-generated videos to gain online support

Days after a deadly Islamic State attack on a...
News

23 killed in attack on vehicles in southwestern Pakistan

At least 23 people were killed in an attack...
News

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg condemns government pressure on Covid-19 content moderation

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg believes US government pressure on...
News

Kamala Harris’s family: Key figures in her political journey

Kamala Harris’s family has played a crucial role in...
News

FBI investigates shooting of activist linked to Sikh leader Nijjar

The FBI is investigating an August 11 drive-by shooting...

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi says outrage over cases of crimes against women should not be selective and the society needs to work on the root cause of the menace.

Azmi said there is need to end the patriarchal mindset of the people as sexual assault cases have not decreased since the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case.

The actor attended the roundtable conference on ‘Creating a Safer World for Children’, organised in Indian city Pune on Wednesday (28) evening.

At the conference, the veteran was asked to comment on the rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata as well as the alleged sexual assault of two four-year-old girls at a school in Badlapur in Maharashtra.

- Advertisement -

“There has to be an outrage and not just today, the outrage should have taken place way back. And it should not be selective that in one case, it is political… All these incidents are extremely dangerous.

“If we continue looking (at these incidents) selectively, we won’t be able to go to the root. It is all very shameful,” Azmi said.

Referring to the brutal gangrape of a physiotherapy intern in Delhi in 2012, the 73-year-old actor said the entire country came together to demand justice for her and after that, the Justice Verma Committee gave many recommendations but still the incidents have not reduced.

“There is a need to do away with patriarchy and treating women as commodities and think that they also have equal rights. There are strict protocols in such cases and the death penalty has also been awarded in some cases but still the incidents are not decreasing. We need to work on the root cause of these incidents. We need to work on the protocols given by the Justice Verma Committee,” Azmi said.

In Kolkata, the body of the postgraduate trainee doctor was found in the RG Kar Medical College on August 9. She was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty, an incident that has sparked protests by doctors and medical students across the country.

Similarly, the Badlapur town in Thane district has been rocked by the sexual abuse of two kindergarten girls by a male attendant at a private school. The incident led to a massive protest, following which the Maharashtra government set up a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the case.

vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Islamic State uses AI-generated videos to gain online support

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

‘Journey in Bollywood hasn’t always been smooth’ reveals actor Rajkummar Rao

Entertainment 0
In the glitzy world of Bollywood, where dreams are...

Reliance-Disney merger gives a new era in India’s entertainment industry

Business 0
A day after anti-trust regulator CCI approved the mega...

Jennifer Lopez ‘upset and disappointed’ on divorce with Ben Affleck

Entertainment 0
Jennifer Lopez, who filed for divorce from Ben Affleck...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc