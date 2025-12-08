Second Indian national dies after Albany house fire

Highlights:

Two Indian nationals have died after a house fire in Albany, New York.

Anvesh Sarapelli succumbed to severe injuries, a day after Sahaja Reddy Udumala’s death.

The Indian Consulate in New York confirmed the deaths and said it is assisting both families.

Four people were found inside the home near Quail Street when responders arrived at the scene. - Advertisement -

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to support Udumala’s funeral, repatriation, and related costs.

A second Indian national has died from injuries sustained in a house fire in Albany, New York, officials confirmed over the weekend. Anvesh Sarapelli passed away after suffering severe burns in the incident, marking the second death linked to the December 4 fire, which had already claimed the life of Sahaja Reddy Udumala a day earlier.

The Consulate General of India in New York announced Sarapelli’s death in a social media post on Saturday (6), stating:

“We are deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Mr Anvesh Sarepalli, an Indian national, who lost his life in a house fire incident in Albany. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with his family in this difficult time.”

The mission added that it is in contact with Sarapelli’s family and is providing assistance to them.

Fire Incident Near Quail Street Leaves Multiple Victims

Authorities said that Udumala and Sarapelli were among four people found inside the residence near Quail Street when emergency crews arrived. Responders reached the home after receiving reports of a fire on Thursday (4).

According to the Albany Police Department, officers and firefighters arrived to find the residence “fully engulfed in flames.” They also learned that several individuals were still inside the building at the time.

The victims were initially treated on-site by the Albany Fire Department and emergency medical personnel before being transported to Albany Medical Centre Hospital. Udumala and Sarapelli were later shifted to the Westchester Medical Burn Centre for advanced care due to the severity of their injuries.

Albany Police said that “tragically”, both Udumala and Sarapelli succumbed to the injuries they sustained in the fire.

Community Support and Fundraising Efforts

In response to the tragedy, a GoFundMe campaign has been set up by Udumala’s cousin, Rathna Gopu, to help the family manage funeral expenses, memorial arrangements, repatriation, and other costs stemming from the fire.

Gopu described the incident as an “unimaginable tragedy” for the family. Udumala, a 24-year-old master’s student in Albany, had suffered burns covering nearly 90 per cent of her body.

On the fundraising page, Gopu wrote that Udumala “struggled immensely, fighting with all the strength she had,” and ultimately died after experiencing complete organ failure.

The campaign aims to support the family as they work through logistics and formalities following the fire, while authorities continue their investigation into the cause of the incident.

Consulate Engaged With Families Following Fire

The Consulate General of India in New York has confirmed ongoing communication with the families of both victims. The mission said it is providing all possible assistance as procedures related to repatriation, documentation, and coordination with local authorities continue.

No further information has been released regarding the condition of the two other individuals found in the home at the time of the fire. Officials have not yet disclosed the cause of the blaze.

The incident has drawn significant attention within the Indian community in the US, particularly among students and young professionals living in the region. With two confirmed deaths, the Albany fire stands as a severe and deeply distressing event, prompting continued outreach, support, and monitoring from authorities and community groups.