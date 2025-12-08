India’s defense minister says ‘Operation Sindoor’ was deliberately restrained

Highlights:

Rajnath Singh says the armed forces had the capability to escalate Operation Sindoor but opted for a restrained, necessary response.

Credits expanded border connectivity and BRO’s new infrastructure projects for enabling the swift execution of the operation.

Operation Sindoor targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK after the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 people.

India’s defense production has increased to $16.78 billion, with exports nearing $2.67 billion. - Advertisement -

BRO inaugurates 125 strategic projects across Ladakh, J&K, and seven states, marking its biggest single-day launch.

Indian defense minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday (7) that the armed forces had the capability to take far stronger action during Operation Sindoor, but deliberately used only the degree of force required to meet the mission’s objectives. He said the restrained approach still delivered a decisive strike on designated terror targets.

Speaking at the inauguration of 125 new infrastructure assets built by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), including the Shyok tunnel in Ladakh, Rajnath Singh emphasized that improved border connectivity played a critical role in enabling the military to conduct the operation with speed and coordination.

“Our continuous endeavor has been to strengthen our communication and connectivity with all border areas, including Ladakh. We are fully committed to the overall development of each border area,” the defense minister said. Highlighting India’s expanding defense manufacturing output, Rajnath Singh noted that production has grown from $5.11 billion in 2014 to a record $16.79 billion, marking the country’s shift from an import-driven system to a producer and exporter.

Rajnath Singh on Operation Sindoor and Military Coordination

During the address, Rajnath Singh pointed to the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which killed 26 people, mostly tourists, and prompted the launch of Operation Sindoor on May 7. He said the armed forces responded decisively while demonstrating judgment in calibrating the scale of the strike.

“Just a few months ago, we witnessed how, in response to the heinous terrorist attack in Pahalgam, our armed forces executed Operation Sindoor, and the world knows what they did to the terrorists. ‘Of course, we could have done much more had we wanted, but our forces demonstrated not only valour but also restraint, doing only what was necessary,’” Rajnath Singh said.

He added that the joint operational effort was supported by significant improvements in border infrastructure. “Our armed forces were able to deliver logistics right on time. Connectivity with the border areas was also maintained, giving Operation Sindoor its historic success.”

Rajnath Singh also acknowledged the cooperation between the military, civil administration, and residents in border regions. “During Operation Sindoor, the coordination we witnessed among our armed forces, the civil administration, and the citizens of the border areas was incredible. I express my gratitude to every citizen of Ladakh as well as the border areas for extending their support to our armed forces.”

Stronger Border Connectivity Strengthening National Security

Operation Sindoor, he noted, was supported by long-term improvements in communication networks, transport assets, and real-time surveillance capabilities deployed across high-altitude and remote regions. “Today, our soldiers stand strong in difficult terrains because they have access to roads, real-time communication systems, satellite support, surveillance networks, and logistics connectivity,” Rajnath Singh said.

He also linked improved connectivity to broader economic outcomes, citing India’s 8.2 percent GDP growth in the second quarter of 2025-26. According to Rajnath Singh, communication upgrades and infrastructure development have accelerated growth alongside policy reforms.

The defense minister said India’s domestic defense manufacturing ecosystem has undergone a structural shift over the past decade. “Due to our hard work in the last 10 years, our defence production, which was approximately Rs 46,000 crore in 2014, has now grown to a record $16.8 billion. Our defence exports, which were less than $111 million 10 years ago, have now reached nearly $2.67 billion,” he said.

BRO’s Largest Single-Day Project Inauguration

Rajnath Singh said the 125 projects inaugurated on Sunday reflect the government’s commitment to strengthening border infrastructure. Built at a cost of $556 million, the projects include 28 roads, 93 bridges, and four additional works across Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, West Bengal, and Mizoram.

This marks the largest single-day and highest-value launch in BRO’s history. The minister also praised the organization’s consistent delivery ahead of schedule and its adoption of new technologies under the government’s vision of promoting self-reliance.

He noted BRO’s use of Class-70 modular bridges developed with Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers, underscoring the value of indigenous innovation. The defense minister added that BRO recorded $1.86 billion in expenditure in 2024-25, with a target of $2.08 billion for FY 2025-26.

According to an official, 356 BRO infrastructure projects have been dedicated to the nation in the last two years, marking a major step forward in India’s strategic infrastructure development.