School in Indian state creates history by unveiling first AI teacher ‘Iris’

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

In a groundbreaking move, a school in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, has introduced Iris, the first humanoid robot teacher in India, marking a revolutionary step in education. Developed in collaboration with Makerlabs Edutech, Iris is a product of the Atal Tinkering Lab (ATL) project, initiated by NITI Aayog in 2021 to enhance extracurricular activities in schools.

 

Iris, equipped with wheels for added mobility, was unveiled last month at KTCT Higher Secondary School, an initiative by the Kaduvayil Thangal Charitable Trust. Makerlabs Edutech shared a video on Instagram showcasing Iris’s capabilities, highlighting its multilingual proficiency. Iris can answer complex questions across various subjects, providing personalized voice assistance and fostering interactive learning experiences.

“Innovation at its forefront, Makerlabs Edutech proudly presents our latest creation, IRIS – the AI Teacher Robot, set to redefine the learning landscape. IRIS embodies our commitment to pushing boundaries, inspiring confidence in more groundbreaking innovations to come,” reads the caption of the Instagram post.

According to a report, Iris can move, interact, and respond to students’ queries. Currently fluent in three languages—English, Hindi, and Malayalam—the developers plan to expand its linguistic capabilities to over 20 languages.

Moreover, Iris has the capability to filter inappropriate content, including drugs and violence. This pioneering initiative marks a significant stride in integrating advanced technology into the educational sector, promising a transformative impact on the learning experience for students.

This development signals a significant shift in Kerala’s education scene, with Iris holding the potential to personalize learning, cater to diverse learning styles, and make education more engaging for students. While the long-term impact awaits observation, Iris offers a glimpse into the future of education, envisioning AI as a supportive presence in the classroom.

