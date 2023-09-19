18.6 C
London
Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Subscribe
HomeHeadline StorySara Sharif death: British-Pakistani trio to face murder trial
Headline Story

Sara Sharif death: British-Pakistani trio to face murder trial

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Headline Story

Government to continue trade talks with India despite Canada’s allegations

The government said on Tuesday (19) that the “serious...
Headline Story

India rejects ‘absurd’ Canada accusations over Nijjar murder

INDIA on Tuesday (19) rejected the “absurd” allegation that...
Headline Story

UK closely coordinate with Canada on ‘serious allegations’ against India

BRITAIN said on Tuesday (19) it was in close...
Football

Vinai Venkatesham to step down as Arsenal CEO next year

ARSENAL’s CEO Vinai Venkatesham will step down next summer,...
Entertainment

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Kartik Aaryan to Ajay Devgn, Bollywood celebs extend wishes

On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, several Bollywood...

THE father of a 10-year-old girl whose death sparked an international manhunt in Pakistan will face trial for her murder next year.

Sara Sharif’s body was discovered at the family home near Woking on August 10, the day after her father, Urfan Sharif, flew to Islamabad.

An early morning emergency call alerting officers to Sara’s death was made from Pakistan by a man identifying himself as the father, according to detectives.

The house was otherwise empty, and the manhunt continued with Interpol and Britain’s foreign ministry coordinating with authorities in Pakistan.

Sharif, a 41-year-old taxi driver, travelled to Pakistan with his partner Beinash Batool, 29, his brother Faisal Malik, 28, and Sharif’s other five children.

All three adults have been charged with Sara’s murder and on Tuesday (19) appeared via video link before a judge at the Old Bailey in London.

The trio, who are also charged with causing or allowing the death of a child, were arrested last week after disembarking from a flight from Dubai after spending a month in Pakistan.

A post-mortem examination found Sara had sustained “multiple and extensive injuries” over a long period.

At Tuesday’s hearing, the three spoke only to confirm their names and addresses and were remanded in custody until a pre-trial hearing on December 1.

The trial is expected to start on September 2, 2024, and last six weeks.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
India rejects ‘absurd’ Canada accusations over Nijjar murder
Next article
Government to continue trade talks with India despite Canada’s allegations

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Government to continue trade talks with India despite Canada’s allegations

Headline Story 0
The government said on Tuesday (19) that the “serious...

India rejects ‘absurd’ Canada accusations over Nijjar murder

Headline Story 0
INDIA on Tuesday (19) rejected the “absurd” allegation that...

UK closely coordinate with Canada on ‘serious allegations’ against India

Headline Story 0
BRITAIN said on Tuesday (19) it was in close...

Popular

Government to continue trade talks with India despite Canada’s allegations

Headline Story 0
The government said on Tuesday (19) that the “serious...

India rejects ‘absurd’ Canada accusations over Nijjar murder

Headline Story 0
INDIA on Tuesday (19) rejected the “absurd” allegation that...

UK closely coordinate with Canada on ‘serious allegations’ against India

Headline Story 0
BRITAIN said on Tuesday (19) it was in close...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc