A few months ago, it was announced that Rajkummar Rao will be seen playing the lead role in the Hindi remake of Telugu film HIT. Now, the makers have roped in Sanya Malhotra to portray the character of the female lead in the movie.

T-Series, took to Twitter, to make an announcement about it. They posted, “. @sanyamalhotra07 joins @RajkummarRao in our next – Hindi remake of blockbuster Telugu cop thriller, #HIT. @KolanuSailesh #BhushanKumar @TSeries @DilRajuProdctns @SVC_official #KrishanKumar @kuldeeprathor9 @tuneintomanan.”

While talking about the movie, Sanya in a statement said, “I have watched HIT and I really liked the concept of the film. When the film was offered to me, I immediately said yes. It is a very interesting and intriguing story that deserves a mass audience. I am looking forward to this one & excited to work with Raj.”

Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, HIT featured Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma in the lead roles.

Sanya and Rajkummar have earlier worked together in Ludo, but the former was paired opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in the film. However, their pairing is being liked by the audiences in a television commercial.

Talking about other films of Sanya, the actress will be seen in Netflix’s Meenakshi Sundereshwar and Shah Rukh Khan’s production venture Love Hostel.

Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao will be seen in movies like Hum Do Hamare Do and Badhaai Do. The latter is a sequel to the 2018 film Badhaai Ho.