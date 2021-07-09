Sharwanand, Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari and Anu Emmanuel will be seen together in the upcoming Tamil-Telugu bilingual titled Maha Samudram. The film is directed by Ajay Bhupathi and produced by AK Entertainments.

The makers were shooting important sequences with the lead cast for last few days, and recently, the shooting of the film was wrapped up.

AK Entertainments took to Twitter to inform everyone about it. They posted, “Its a Wrap High. An Extreme Delightful Shoot Journey of #Mahasamudram Completed. Our Tale of #ImmeasurableLove Floating soon in Theatres @ImSharwanand @Actor_Siddharth @aditiraohydari @ItsAnuEmmanuel @chaitanmusic @DirAjayBhupathi @kishore_Atv @AnilSunkara1.”

Maha Samudram will mark Siddharth comeback in Telugu films after a gap of eight years. The actor tweeted, “It’s a wrap on #MAHASAMUDRAM Coming back to Telugu Cinema after 8 years and I could not have enjoyed myself more! Thank you @DirAjayBhupathi @ImSharwanand @aditiraohydari and @AKentsOfficial for everything. See you in cinemas whenever god and gov permits.”

Well, the makers have announced that the movie release in theatres soon. However, the official release date is not yet revealed.

The music of Maha Samudram is composed by Chaitan Bharadwaj who had earlier composed music for the Telugu blockbuster RX 100.