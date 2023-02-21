Acclaimed filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, whose filmography boasts of several successful blockbusters inspired by historical events such as Padmaavat (2018) and Bajirao Mastani (2015), said that he begins work on any film by filming a song first.

“I start with making a song. When the song falls into place, then I imagine the whole song unfolds,” said the filmmaker.

Music has always been one of the major highlights of Bhansali’s films. Talking about the importance of music in his film, he said, “Music is a very important part of my films. There are a lot of people who feel every film does not have to have music, which is right. I mean there are very important socially relevant films that are made. You do not need music (in them), but I need music. I have grown up listening to music and that is it.”

He further added, “So music starts… that is my research, imagination of how that music would happen, of how this woman would look, how well does she talk, what is the dialogue, is the dialogue inspiring me, are the dramatic scenes inspiring me, are the dramatic scenes inspiring me. I feel bored about a lot of people who say, I did a lot of research, it is my take on it and they are right in the way they do it and that is how it should be done. But I just think I start taking off and floating.”

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is currently in news for his magnum opus series Heeramandi. The filmmaker will make his streaming debut with the Netflix web series starring Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh in prominent roles.

“Moin Beg came to me with this idea 14 years ago but every time I was making other films such as Devdas (2002), Bajirao Mastani. He said, ‘Can you give me my script back?’ Finally, it got made. In Heeramandi, I have done things with which I have surprised myself,” said the filmmaker.