Samantha marries Raj Nidimoru in a private Isha foundation ceremony in Coimbatore

Highlights:

Small, low-key morning ceremony at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore

Samantha marries Raj Nidimoru after months of public speculation and quiet sightings

Wedding photos released by Samantha show the Linga Bhairavi Temple rituals

The couple has worked together on recent Prime Video and Netflix projects

Second marriage for both, handled without public statements or extended celebrations

The news that fans had been tracking for months was confirmed on Monday when Samantha married Raj Nidimoru in a private ceremony at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore. The confirmation came directly from Samantha herself through a quiet Instagram post that shared images from the wedding morning. There was no formal announcement, no caption explaining the moment, only photographs that confirmed the speculation that had followed the actor and the filmmaker through much of the past year.

The wedding took place at the Linga Bhairavi Temple within the Isha Yoga Center. It was an early-morning ceremony attended by a small group of close family and friends, estimated to be around 30 people. The scale of the event reflected the private approach both Samantha and Raj Nidimoru have maintained around their relationship.

Photos show Samantha wearing a red saree with her hair tied back, accessorized with gold and diamond jewelry. Raj Nidimoru is seen in a white kurta and pajama paired with a cream jacket. The images capture key moments of the ceremony, including the ring exchange, the aarti, and the couple walking out of the temple under a shower of flowers.

How Samantha and Raj Nidimoru’s Relationship Became Public

Public attention around Samantha and Raj Nidimoru began building in 2024. The first widely discussed appearance came during the World Pickleball League, where Samantha was seen seated beside Raj while cheering for the Chennai Super Champs. The two appeared comfortable together, which quickly became a talking point across social media.

By that time, their professional history was already well established. Samantha had previously worked under Raj Nidimoru’s direction on The Family Man Season 2. The work connection continued with Citadel: Honey Bunny. Because of this long-standing collaboration, reports of a personal relationship did not appear sudden to those familiar with their careers.

Throughout 2024 and into 2025, Samantha and Raj were spotted in Hyderabad and Mumbai on several occasions, often during filming schedules. Reports also surfaced online suggesting that they were exploring new properties together. Despite sustained public interest, neither Samantha nor Raj made any formal statement, and both sides maintained strict silence.

What the Isha Foundation Wedding Looked Like for Samantha

The ceremony followed the Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha, a ritual observed before beginning life together. The setting at the Linga Bhairavi Temple remained closed off to the public. The photographs later released by Samantha remain the only visual record of the event.

The images show the couple seated together during prayers, exchanging rings, and completing the ritual steps. The overall tone of the visuals matches the low-profile nature of the event. There were no public crowds, red carpet arrivals, or media presence.

For a public figure like Samantha, whose life has long been covered in detail, the private nature of the wedding stood out. The post did not include any explanatory text, date confirmation, or message to fans. The images alone served as the announcement.

Why Samantha Marries Raj Nidimoru Quietly

The decision to keep the wedding small appears deliberate. Both Samantha and Raj Nidimoru have experienced public attention around their past relationships.

Samantha’s previous marriage to actor Naga Chaitanya ended in 2021. The separation drew intense media focus at the time, and Samantha has referred to that period more than once in later interviews. Raj Nidimoru separated from Shhyamali De in 2022. Earlier this year, speculation resurfaced briefly when Shhyamali posted a cryptic line online, but neither Samantha nor Raj commented on it.

Against that background, the restrained nature of this wedding aligns with how both have handled their personal lives in recent years. Even when speculation peaked, there were no public denials or confirmations. The confirmation came only through wedding photographs.

Samantha and Raj Nidimoru’s Professional Work Continues in Parallel

On the professional front, Samantha and Raj Nidimoru continue to collaborate. They are currently working together on Rakht Brahmand, a Netflix project that is still in production. This marks another major professional link between the two following their earlier collaborations.

At the same time, Samantha is also focused on her independent production slate. She is currently involved in her second production project, Maa Inti Bangaram. Raj Nidimoru continues his writing and producing work under the D2R Films banner.

Their professional overlap has remained steady even as their personal relationship shifted into public view. Neither has made public statements connecting their work with their wedding.

What’s Next for Samantha After the Wedding

Soon after Samantha married Raj Nidimoru, messages of congratulations appeared on her social media page from fellow actors including Anupama Parameswaran, Nimrat Kaur, and Dimple Hayathi. Beyond these reactions, the couple has not shared any additional plans or statements.

There were no public receptions, media interactions, or post-wedding celebrations announced. Reports indicate that the rest of the day after the ceremony was kept private for the couple and their families.

For now, Samantha returns to her ongoing film and production commitments, while Raj Nidimoru continues work on his upcoming projects. Their wedding, handled without formal announcements or extended public commentary, brings to a close months of speculation in a manner consistent with the way both have chosen to manage their public lives.