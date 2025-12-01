Jaya Bachchan calls marriage “outdated,” urges granddaughter Navya to focus on life over wedding

Highlights:

Jaya Bachchan said she does not want her granddaughter to get married

Called marriage an outdated institution

Said young women today work, earn, and think differently

Spoke about how family roles and childhood have changed - Advertisement -

Used a “Delhi-ka-laddoo” line that drew laughter at the session

The discussion on changing attitudes toward marriage came into focus in Mumbai during a live public session where Jaya Bachchan spoke openly about her views on relationships, independence, and her granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda. The actor addressed questions from the audience with direct answers, including one that drew immediate attention. Speaking about Navya’s future, Jaya Bachchan stated clearly that she does not want her granddaughter to marry.

When asked whether she would want Navya to give up her career after marriage, Jaya Bachchan responded without hesitation. “I don’t want Navya to get married,” she said. The statement was followed by a question on whether marriage itself has become outdated in today’s world. Jaya Bachchan agreed. “Yes, absolutely.”

The remarks were made during the We The Women session held in Mumbai, where the veteran actor discussed changing social structures, generational differences, and how young people approach life today.

Jaya Bachchan on Why Marriage Is No Longer a Priority

During the session, Jaya Bachchan explained that today’s generation grows up faster and is far more aware of the world than past generations. She reflected on how quickly children now learn and adapt. “They’ll outsmart you,” she said, referring to the speed at which young people understand life today.

Jaya Bachchan added that the way families function has changed significantly. She acknowledged that her own experiences of motherhood and family life belong to a different era and may not apply in the same way now. According to her, the legal formality of marriage no longer holds the same meaning it once did.

Her view was that young women should not feel pressured to follow a predefined path. Instead, they should prioritize enjoying life and shaping their future on their own terms. She said that the idea of marriage as a fixed milestone has weakened as social and professional opportunities have expanded.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barkha Dutt (@barkha.dutt)

Jaya Bachchan on Changing Family Roles and Childhood

Speaking further on family structures, Jaya Bachchan said she now feels too old to advise younger women on how to raise children, as today’s realities are far removed from those of her generation. She noted that children now grow up in a digital, fast-moving world that demands a different kind of parenting and adjustment.

She also touched on how quickly childhood passes today, observing that responsibilities arrive much earlier than before. The traditional model of family, where clear roles existed for men and women, is being reshaped by education, employment, and financial independence.

During the discussion, she added a light moment with a “Delhi-ka-laddoo” remark that drew laughter from the audience, underlining how cultural expectations still linger but are being questioned more openly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Navya Naveli Nanda (@navyananda)

Jaya Bachchan’s Past Views on Relationships and Compatibility

This is not the first time Jaya Bachchan has spoken publicly about relationships and personal choices. In earlier conversations on Navya’s podcast, the two discussed independence, emotional stability, and compatibility in relationships.

In one of those earlier discussions, Jaya Bachchan had said that physical compatibility is also important in a relationship, adding that people “will find objectionable coming from me.” Her current remarks on marriage being outdated align with those earlier conversations and reflect a consistent view on the importance of personal choice over social expectation.

Her position has remained centered on the idea that individuals should make decisions based on what suits their lives rather than what tradition demands.

What Jaya Bachchan’s Comments Mean for Navya Naveli Nanda

Navya Naveli Nanda is set to turn 28 soon and is currently focused on her education, business ventures, and social initiatives. Unlike several members of her family, she has not entered films and has built her career outside the entertainment industry. There has been no public discussion from her side about marriage plans.

As Jaya Bachchan’s comments circulate across media and social platforms, they place Navya once again in the middle of a public conversation about personal choice and family expectations. However, the way Jaya Bachchan framed her remarks suggested encouragement rather than restriction.

Her tone did not come across as issuing instructions, but as offering support for allowing life to move at its own pace.

Jaya Bachchan, Family Legacy, and Changing Times

Jaya Bachchan is married to Amitabh Bachchan, and their family remains one of the most recognizable in Indian public life. Over the decades, the Bachchan family has often been viewed as a symbol of traditional and modern values operating side by side.

Her latest comments reflect how even within highly traditional families, views on marriage and independence are evolving. By calling marriage outdated and urging her granddaughter not to rush into it, Jaya Bachchan added to the broader national conversation on how Indian society is rethinking personal milestones.

The reaction to her statements has been mixed, with some praising her for supporting independence and others questioning the dismissal of marriage as an institution. Regardless, the remarks have sparked debate on how family expectations are shifting.

Jaya Bachchan’s Message in a Changing Social Landscape

At its core, Jaya Bachchan’s statement reflects a broader change in how life choices are being viewed across generations. With more women pursuing education, careers, and financial independence, marriage is no longer seen as the defining goal it once was.

By stating publicly that she does not want her granddaughter to marry and by calling marriage outdated, Jaya Bachchan placed emphasis on freedom of choice rather than social pressure. Her remarks highlight the reality that traditional timelines no longer apply uniformly.

As this discussion continues, one thing remains clear: Jaya Bachchan’s words have ensured that the conversation around marriage, independence, and family expectations will remain in focus.