Piracy is an issue that the film industry in all the country faces. The movie gets leaked online in just a few hours, and it affects the collection of the film.

Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is slated to release tomorrow (13th May 2021). It will be releasing in theatres as well as on Zee5’s ZeePlex and other DTH services.

Ahead of the film’s release, Salman tweeted a video in which he has requested audiences ‘no piracy in entertainment. In the video, the actor has stated, “To make a film a lot of people put in a lot of effort, and it feels sad when a few people do piracy and watch the film. I want a commitment from you that enjoy the films on the right platform. So, this Eid it will be the commitment of the audience, ‘no piracy in entertainment’.”

Radhe is first Bollywood film which will be getting a multi-platform release. However, due to the lockdown, the movie won’t be getting a huge release in India.

Recently, while about the box office collection of Radhe, Salman had stated, “The box office collection of Radhe will be zero. This will be the lowest ever for a Salman Khan film. Let people be happy or sad with that. It is releasing in very few cinemas in India, overseas also the number of theatres are less than usual. So the box office collection will be very poor.”

Directed by Prabhudeva, the movie also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff.