Though the makers are yet to announce it officially, Pathan has already become one of the most-awaited films of 2021. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the upcoming action thriller will mark superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s return to big screen after his 2018 dud Zero.

Besides, the high-profile film also reunites him with Deepika Padukone after Happy New Year (2014) and features John Abraham as the antagonist. And not to forget megastar Salman Khan’s extended cameo as Avinash Singh ‘Tiger’ Rathore in it.

According to reports, Salman Khan will join Shah Rukh Khan for the UAE schedule of Pathan. The Dabangg (2010) actor, who has just wrapped up the shoot for his forthcoming production Antim, will be flying off to the UAE to shoot alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham.

As per reports, Salman Khan has allotted 15 days for the shoot of Pathan. After completing his 15-day schedule for the upcoming action thriller, the superstar will move on to kick-start Tiger 3 in the month of March.

A source close to the development tells a publication, “Salman Khan has a prolonged action scene in Pathan which will be shot in UAE. It features not just him, but also Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Apart from this, a special entry scene is being designed for his appearance as Tiger. It is going to be a massive stint with all the superstars in United Arab Emirates”

The source goes on to add, “While team Pathan has shot some chase sequences and action scenes at Burj Khalifa with body doubles, the Pathan gang of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham will fly down to UAE within a week to do their respective scenes. It is a big schedule of around 50 days, and the majority of action and thrill unfolds in UAE.”

