Rumours were doing the rounds of late that the teaser of Salman Khan’s next Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will arrive in March. However, there seems to be a slight change in the plan and now the makers will directly drop the theatrical trailer of the film in the first week of April, as per reports.

A source close to the development informs a publication, “The plans to release the teaser have been dropped. The makers would now directly unveil the trailer of the film. It is expected to release in the first week of April. The first look, which was launched exactly two months before the film’s release on March 13, got a great response. The makers are confident that the trailer would considerably enhance the buzz of the film.”

The source goes on to add, “The theatrical trailer is very well cut. It comprises all the massy elements of the film right from Salman’s dialoguebaazi, action, rivalry with Randeep Hooda, romance with Disha Patani, etc. Salman Khan’s fans are in for a treat this Eid.”

India has recorded a huge surge in Coronavirus cases over the past few days. It is believed that if the situation does not come under control in a couple of days, several makers may reschedule the release of their films. However, that does not seem to be the case with the makers of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai as they are set to arrive on May 13, on the auspicious occasion of Eid.

“As of now, everything is as per the schedule. There are no talks of any postponement. Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai arrives on Eid.”

The additional cast of Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai includes Randeep Hooda, Disha Patani, and Jackie Shroff. The film has been directed by Prabhu Deva, who has previously worked with Khan on blockbusters Dabangg 3 (2019) and Wanted (2009).

Tags: Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Salman Khan, Randeep Hooda, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Prabhu Dheva