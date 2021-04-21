Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is one of the most awaited films of the year. The film is slated to release on Eid this year, and it will be the first Bollywood film to release in theatres and simultaneously on multiple platforms like ZEEPlex (OTT platform ZEE5) and DTH operators like Dish, D2H, Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV.

Salman Khan Films took to Twitter to make an announcement about it. They posted, “The perfect Eid celebration!Collision symbol #Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, releasing simultaneously on multiple platforms worldwide. #RadheThisEid @BeingSalmanKhan @bindasbhidu @DishPatani @RandeepHooda @PDdancing @ZeeStudios_ @SohailKhan @atulreellife @reellifeprodn @ZeeMusicCompany.”

Talking about it, Shariq Patel, CBO of Zee Studios stated, “The ongoing pandemic forced us to innovate, and we are proud to be the first to embark upon this new distribution strategy. While we all love to catch the latest movies at the nearest theatres, we realized we’d be doing a disservice to Salman’s fans nationwide if we aren’t able to release theatrically in all Indian states. We sensed the need for a pay per view solution along with theatres, which gives the consumers flexibility and convenience of viewing the film. There cannot be a better film than Radhe to offer the audiences who’ve been waiting for an out and out entertainer for over a year now. Radhe continues our network’s deep relationship with Salman Khan and we are looking to release the film in over 40 countries including theatrical release in major overseas markets.”

Spokesperson of Salman Khan Films added, “It’s imperative that we all come together and think of out-of-the-box solutions for cinema as an industry during the current pandemic situation. We will support the theatre owners by releasing the film in as many theatres as we can, keeping in line with the rules and protocols laid down by the government. But, considering the guidelines and safety measures, we also need to devise ways to ensure that the film reaches all of our audience. We don’t want to deny the audience the choice of entertainment in the comfort of their homes during these times.”

Directed by Prabhudeva, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai also stars Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda. The trailer of the film will be out tomorrow.