Ram Navami is the day when the birthday of Lord Ram is celebrated. It’s a very auspicious day for Hindus, and today, many Bollywood celebs like Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Sanjay Dutt and others took to social media to wish their fans Happy Ram Navami.

Akshay Kumar, who will be seen in a film titled Ram Setu, tweeted, “टीम रामसेतु की तरफ से आप सब को भगवान श्री राम के जन्‍मोत्‍सव की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं l जय सिया राम Folded hands On this auspicious day, Team #RamSetu wishes you all Happy #RamNavami. Jai Siya Ram.”

Kangana Ranaut tweeted, “Today is Ram Lalla’s birth anniversary, a man who lives in every Indian’s heart, Tapasavi Raja who because of his karma will live on beyond this world. राम नवमी की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ #RamNavami.”

Sanjay Dutt wrote on Twitter, “Praying for everyone’s well-being today and urging all of you to take as many precautions as possible. May Lord Ram bless us all and end our sufferings soon. Folded hands #HappyRamNavami #StayHome #StaySafe.”

South star Mahesh Babu tweeted, “Wishing you all a happy Rama Navami. Stay safe everyone.”

Randeep Hooda posted, “’सब पर राम तपस्वी राजा। तिन के काज सकल तुम साजा। और मनोरथ जो कोई लावै। सोइ अमित जीवन फल पावै।।’ May the divine grace of Lord Ram guide us through these difficult times. Sending wishes to everyone for #RamNavami Folded hands #Ayodhya #RamJanmaBhoomi.”

Actress Raashii Khanna tweeted, “On this auspicious occasion of #RamNavami May lord Ram shower us all with good health and strength through these times.. #JaiShriRam.”