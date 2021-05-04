Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is one of the most awaited films of the year. It will be the first Bollywood film to get a multi-platform release.

Radhe will hit the big screens in India (in states where theatres are functioning) and overseas, and simultaneously it will release on OTT and DTH services.

Now, according to a report in PTI, the film has been given a U/A certificate by Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) without any cuts. The CBFC certificate, shared on the board’s official website, gives out details about the movie.

The runtime of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is 114.24 minutes. This means Radhe’s runtime is less than two hours. It will be one of the shortest films of Salman Khan.

Directed by Prabhudeva, Radhe is slated to release on Eid this year (13th May 2021). It also stars Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda. The trailer and the song Seeti Maar had failed to impress the audiences; however, the song Dil De Diya has received a great response.

Recently, the advance booking of the film kickstarted in UAE and Salman took to Twitter to inform his fans about it. He had tweeted, “#Radhe ki advance bookings ho gayi hain shuru for the UAE. Milte hain theatres mein. Stay safe! @voxcinemas @ReelCinemas @NovoCinemas @starcinemasme @CinepolisGulf and others.. @bindasbhidu @DishPatani @RandeepHooda @PDdancing @SKFilmsOfficial @SohailKhan @atulreellife.”

While announcing about the multi-platform release, Salman Khan Films in a statement had said, “It’s imperative that we all come together and think of out-of-the-box solutions for cinema as an industry during the current pandemic situation. We will support the theatre owners by releasing the film in as many theatres as we can, keeping in line with the rules and protocols laid down by the government. But, considering the guidelines and safety measures, we also need to devise ways to ensure that the film reaches all of our audience. We don’t want to deny the audience the choice of entertainment in the comfort of their homes during these times.”