Deepika Padukone’s father and legendary badminton player Prakash Padukone has been admitted to a hospital in Bangalore due to Covid-19. The actress’ father, mother and sister were tested positive a few days ago.

Vimal Kumar, a close friend of Prakash Padukone told PTI, “Around 10 days back, Prakash, his wife (Ujjala) and second daughter (Anisha), they developed symptoms and got themselves tested and the results came out to be positive.”

“They got themselves isolated but after a week Prakash’s fever didn’t come down, so last Saturday, he was admitted to a hospital here in Bengaluru. He is okay now. All his parameters are fine, his wife and daughter are at home and he too will be hopefully discharged in 2-3 days,” he added.

Prakash Padukone is a legendary badminton player. In 1980, he became the first Indian to win the All England Open Badminton Championships. He was honoured with the Arjuna award in 1972 and the Padma Shri in 1982 by the Government of India.

Recently, Deepika had posted about Mental Health helplines on Instagram. She had captioned it as, “As millions of us (me and my family included) strive to stay afloat, let us not forget that our emotional well-being in this current crisis, is equally important! Remember, You Are Not Alone. We are in this Together. And most importantly, there is Hope!� #YouAreNotAlone @tlllfoundation.”

Well, let’s hope that soon the actress’ family recovers from Covid-19.

On the work front, Deepika has some really interesting films lined up. She will be seen in movies like 83, Pathan, Shakun Batra’s next, The Intern remake, Nag Ashwin’s next, and Fighter.