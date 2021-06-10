According to reports, Salman Khan has acquired the Hindi remake rights to the upcoming Telugu film Khiladi. The superstar reportedly wants to remake the film under his production house, Salman Khan Films, and also play the male lead in it.

Directed by successful filmmaker Ramesh Varma, Khiladi is an action-packed film, starring Ravi Teja in a dual role, alongside Arjun Sarja, Unni Mukundan, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Dimple Hayathi. The official teaser of the much-awaited film hit the internet on April 12 and amassed millions of digital views in no time.

Reports further claim that Khan has watched the teaser of the film. He has even requested Ramesh Varma to helm the Hindi remake as well. However, there is no clarity whether or not the filmmaker has accepted the offer.

Produced by Satyanarayana Koneru and Varma under the banner of A Studios LLP, Khiladi was initially scheduled to be released on May 28, 2021. However, the film has been indefinitely postponed due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in India. The makers have announced that they will release the film in theatres only.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is gearing up to resume filming on his next film Tiger 3, co-starring Katrina Kaif. The action thriller is the third installment of the super successful film franchise Tiger. Maneesh Sharma is helming the project for Yash Raj Films.

Khan will also be seen in Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment’s next offering Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The film stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead. It is expected to roll towards the end of 2021 or early next year.

The superstar was most recently seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai (2021), which had a hybrid release in theatres as well as on streaming media platform ZEE5. The film garnered mixed response from the audience.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Salman Khan, Ravi Teja, Khiladi