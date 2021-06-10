National award winning filmmaker Buddhadeb Dasgupta passed away at his residence in Kolkata today. The 77-year-old died due to old-age related ailments.

According to PTI, the family members said that he was having kidney ailments for a long time and was undergoing dialysis twice a week regularly.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to Twitter to mourn the filmmaker’s demise. She tweeted, “Saddened at the passing away of eminent filmmaker Buddhadeb Dasgupta. Through his works, he infused lyricism into the language of cinema. His death comes as a great loss for the film fraternity. Condolences to his family, colleagues and admirers.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted, “Anguished by the demise of Shri Buddhadeb Dasgupta. His diverse works struck a chord with all sections of society. He was also an eminent thinker and poet. My thoughts are with his family and several admirers in this time of grief. Om Shanti.”

Filmmaker Goutam Ghosh said, “Buddha da was making films, writing articles and active despite failing health. He had directed Tope and Urojahaz even when he was not well. It is a great loss for all of us.”

Buddhadeb Dasgupta’s five films had won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film, Bagh Bahadur (1989), Charachar (1993), Lal Darja (1997), Mondo Meyer Upakhyan (2002) and Kaalpurush (2008).

His films Dooratwa (1978) and Tahader Katha (1993) won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Bengali, and the filmmaker had also won the National Film Award for Best Direction twice, for movies like Uttara (2000) and Swapner Din (2005).

We pray that his soul rests in peace.