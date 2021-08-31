Starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in central characters, Yash Raj Films’ Tiger 3 is one of the eagerly awaited films of Bollywood. The makers are pulling all the stops to make it a visual extravaganza and hence, they are filming it at various exotic locations across the world.

According to reports, Khan and Kaif recently wrapped up a schedule in Russia. They shot in Saint Petersburg, Russia, for 5 days and will now be jetting off to Turkey to shoot the further sequences of the film. The duo will be shooting in Istanbul.

Reportedly, Kaif will perform a series of high-octane action sequences in the film. “She will be performing high-octane never-before-seen stunt sequences in this schedule and has been extensively training for the same over the past couple of months,” a publication earlier reported.

Another publication reported, “The chase scene sees him flaunting the long-haired look as he, along with Katrina, chase down one of the baddies around the streets of the city, including opposite St Isaac’s Cathedral. It begins with the actors inside a tram, then a horse-drawn carriage, after which they hop on to a car, and finally reach the underground metro. Since each metro station is uniquely decorated with details about Russia’s past, the makers wanted at least one scene to be set in a station.”

Tiger 3 marks the third installment of the successful film franchise Tiger. Maneesh Sharma, known for such films as Band Baaja Baaraat (2010) and Fan (2016), is directing the film for producer Aditya Chopra. The film is expected to hit the marquee next year in 2022.

