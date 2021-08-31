Deepika Padukone made her Hollywood debut with the film xXx: Return of Xander Cage (2017). Her fans were eagerly waiting to know which will be her second Hollywood movie, and now, finally, it has been announced.

According to Deadline, Deepika will be seen in STXfilms and Temple Hill Productions’ romantic comedy. It’s a cross-cultural story which will revolve around the actress.

Well, Deepika won’t just act in the film, but she will also co-produce it under her banner Ka Productions.

While talking about collaborating with Deepika, Adam Fogelson, chairman of STXfilms Motion Picture Group, “There is a reason Deepika is one of the biggest global stars to come from India. She is enormously talented with an infectious personality and her profile continues to grow as an international superstar.”

“While she has been a phenomenal success in many Eros International films, we are thrilled to be building a romantic comedy with her and our friends at Temple Hill. We believe this project gives us the opportunity to tap into the spirit, voice, characters and vibrant settings of India and New York in ways that made Crazy Rich Asians feel so authentic and fresh,” he added.

Deepika stated, “Ka Productions was founded with the aim to develop and produce purposeful content with global appeal. I’m thrilled to be partnering with STXfilms and Temple Hill Productions, who share Ka’s ambition and creative vision and look forward to bringing impactful and dynamic cross-cultural stories to the world.”

Apart from this romantic-comedy, the actress will be seen in movies like 83, Shakun Batra’s next, Pathan, Nag Ashwin’s next, and Fighter, The Intern remake. 83 is ready for a release, but due to the pandemic, the film is getting delayed.