London’s mayor Sadiq Khan has announced new £875,000 funding to empower communities in the capital to tackle hate and radicalisation.

His office said the latest funding, which takes the total support for the causes to £3 million, will help 25 projects run workshops and educational activities “to challenge racist and hateful views in their communities.”

City Hall’s announcement comes amid growing concerns that young people are becoming targets of radicalisation.

Home Office data showed 32 individuals aged under 17 were arrested in the country for terror offences last year – the highest on record.

There have been 166 counter-terrorism arrests across the UK and eight late-stage terror attacks have been foiled by police and security services in the past 12 months.

Khan said the new grassroots funding which marks the fourth year of his Shared Endeavour Fund, will support community projects to empower “Londoners to stand up against all forms of hate, intolerance and extremism.”

The Shared Endeavour Fund which aims to tackle all forms of violent extremism, racism, antisemitism, Islamophobia and misogyny, has already supported more than 70 projects since 2020.

The projects include Arc Theatre which promotes empathy, the Chelsea Foundation which facilitates discussions on hate and extremism and the Future Leaders programme which delivers awareness-raising training.

Khan said as the rising cost-of-living crisis has impacted “so many who may be vulnerable and disaffected,” the Government should follow the Greater London Authority’s lead and “prioritise tackling the threat of terrorism and extremism in our communities and online.”

With a record number of young people arrested for terrorism offences last year, Khan said, “Keeping Londoners safe is my top priority.”

Future Leaders founding director Faheem Khan hailed the new investment, saying it meant “we have been able to empower hundreds of young people across London, who will go on to empower countless others.”