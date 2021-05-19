On 20th May 2021, RRR actor Jr NTR will be celebrating his 38th birthday. Every year, his fans celebrate the actor’s birthday with a lot of fanfare but this time Jr NTR has made a humble appeal to his fans.

He tweeted a note today which read, “My dear fans, a big thank you to each and every one of you. I have seen your messages, your videos and your good wishes. Your prayers have kept me going and I am indebted to you all for this love. I am doing very good and I hope to test negative soon. Every year, the affection shown by you on the occasion of my birthday is something I truly cherish. But in these challenging times, the biggest gift you can give me is to stay home and follow lockdown rules.”

He further wrote, “Our country is at war with Covid-19. Our medical community and frontline workers are waging a selfless and tireless war. Many people have lost their loved ones and livelihoods. This is not a time for celebration. This is a time for showing our solidarity with those in need. Please take care of your family and loved ones. Support each other and extend a helping hand to those in need. When all this is over and the war on Covid 19 is won, we shall celebrate together. Wear a mask. Stay at home. Jai Hind.”

A few days ago, Jr NTR was tested positive for Covid-19.

Talking about his movies, the actor will be seen in SS Rajamouli’s RRR which also stars Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn. The film is slated to release on 13th October 2021.