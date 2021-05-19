Many Bollywood celebs are trying to help the citizens of India during the second wave of Covid-19 that has affected the country a lot. Sonu Sood and Bhumi Pednekar have been trying to help people through social media, Amitabh Bachchan has been donating a lot for Covid-19 relief work, Huma Qureshi has pledged to open a hospital facility in Delhi, and now, Diana Penty has started an initiative named #EveryLifeMatters.

The actress has joined hands with Ketto India for the initiative that will aim to bring awareness and help provide relief and financial support to the individuals during these testing times.

Diana took to Instagram to inform everyone about it. She posted a video and captioned it as, “#EveryLifeMatters. Over the last few weeks, there have been countless individuals and organizations that have rallied to help their fellow citizens as we face the devastating effects of the 2nd wave of this pandemic. Seeing these individuals in action, doing such inspiring work, is heart warming and I feel we need to do our best to support them in whatever way we can. Which is why I have partnered with @kettoindia to start the #EveryLifeMatters initiative.”

She further wrote, “Through this initiative we plan to raise funds to help individuals in dire need of financial support for medical treatment, and also provide support to amplify the work of the countless covid heroes out there who are doing their level best to help. I urge you all to help in whatever way you can, because together we can make a difference!”

Last year, the actress had started an initiative named The Khaki Project through which Mumbai’s Police Force was provided the much-needed supplies such as masks, sanitisers etc.