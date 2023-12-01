Rinku Ghosh: Playing parts perfectly

A PROLIFIC two-decade career has seen Rinku Ghosh deliver perfectly pitched performances on film and television, across diverse languages. The versatile Indian actress played a key role in the recently concluded TV drama serial Junooniyatt and is looking forward to taking on more challenges in diverse projects.

Eastern Eye caught up with the popular star to discuss her journey, Junooniyatt and interesting facts not many people know about her.

How do you reflect on your acting journey?

It’s been a nice two decades of my acting career, but there is still a long way to go. I’m still hungry and excited for new projects like a newcomer.

Which project has been closest to your heart?

My very first serial Durgesh Nandini and my Bhojpuri film Bidai are closest to my heart for many reasons. Both projects have played an important role in shaping my career.

What was the experience of working on Junooniyatt like?

Junooniyatt was very special. Amazing production house with Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta – I’ve never seen such wonderful, down to earth producers, always ready to help and support everyone. Very nice, cordial unit to work with. Amazing ensemble of artists

. Wonderful director and his team. Junooniyatt became like a family in a very short span of time.

How did this character compare to others you have played?

Oh, I was in love with my character Maheep Mehta from Junooniyatt – her aura, attitude and style were totally different from the characters I have played till now. I have always played soft characters, but Maheep Mehta got me out of my comfort zone. I was loving playing a character that was completely different from the real me.

Why do you think the show was so loved?

It was a well-written show, a triangle love story with family drama. Each and every character was important in the show, with nice turns and twists, which kept the audience glued to it, and some very good performances.

Do you think it went off the air too soon?

Yes, I do feel it went off air too soon. There was so much more to give from the makers side – the audiences got hooked to it, with increased ratings the last two weeks. But alas it had to come to an end.

What do you enjoy watching as a member of the audience?

I love watching real life movies, documentaries, suspense, thrillers, and my favourite horror, but I cannot watch it alone.

Do you have a dream role as an actress?

For me, a dream role is anything that is challenging and allows my performance to exceed the characters I have done till now.

If you could master something new, what would it be like?

I would like to master singing and Kathak.

Tell us something about you that not many people know?

I am an introvert and not a very social person. If given a choice, I would prefer being at home with my family.

What inspires you?

Good work, great performances and humanity inspire me.