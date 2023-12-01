2 C
London
Friday, December 1, 2023
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentRanveer poses with Johnny Depp at Red Sea Film Festival
Entertainment

Ranveer poses with Johnny Depp at Red Sea Film Festival

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Entertainment

Rinku Ghosh: Playing parts perfectly

A PROLIFIC two-decade career has seen Rinku Ghosh deliver...
Entertainment

Zoya Akhtar on challenges of making ‘The Archies’

Ace filmmaker Zoya Akhtar is gearing up for her upcoming film The...
Entertainment

6th International Short Film Festival on Cultural Tourism begins

The sixth edition of the International Short Film Festival...
Entertainment

Karan spills beans on Rani’s wedding in Manchester

The latest episode of Karan Johar’s popular celebrity talk show Koffee...
Entertainment

Irish music legend Shane MacGowan dies

Singer-songwriter Shane MacGowan, the legendary frontman of the Irish...

The ongoing third edition of the Red Sea Film Festival has turned out to be extra special for actor Ranveer Singh‘s fans.

Not only did the Simmba star receive a special honour at the gala, but also got an opportunity to meet his ‘screen idol’ and Hollywood actor Johnny Depp in Saudi Arabia.

The official Instagram page of the Red Sea Film Festival posted several pictures and videos from the ongoing edition. In one of the images, Ranveer is seen striking a pose with none other than Johnny Depp.

This particular moment has left Ranveer’s fans extremely excited.

Both Ranveer and Johnny could be seen twinning in black.

Ranveer undoubtedly shared his fanboy moment meeting Johnny Depp. He also gave him a huge shout-out while receiving a special honour at the festival.

A viral video has been doing the rounds on the internet in which Ranveer said, “Wow! One of my screen idols is in the house, ladies and gentlemen, Mr. Johnny Depp. My good, sir, I’ve followed your work since Edward Scissorhands and What’s Eating Gilbert Grape. What an honor to be receiving this in your presence. Thank you for everything that you unknowingly taught me about the craft. Master of transformation, versatility, something that I am inspired by you.”

Ranveer’s warm gesture brought a huge smile on Johnny Depp’s face.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Ranveer is all set to surprise the audience with his exciting line-up of his films next year.

He will be seen reprising his role of Simmba in Rohit Shetty’s cop drama Singham Again, which also stars his wife Deepika Padukone, actors Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Ranveer will also headline Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3.

While announcing the film, Farhan requested the audience to give the same love to Ranveer as they showered on previous Don installments.

Don 3 will arrive in 2025.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Rinku Ghosh: Playing parts perfectly

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Rinku Ghosh: Playing parts perfectly

Entertainment 0
A PROLIFIC two-decade career has seen Rinku Ghosh deliver...

Zoya Akhtar on challenges of making ‘The Archies’

Entertainment 0
Ace filmmaker Zoya Akhtar is gearing up for her upcoming film The...

6th International Short Film Festival on Cultural Tourism begins

Entertainment 0
The sixth edition of the International Short Film Festival...

Popular

Coronavirus and stigma among priorities for India’s new transgender council

India News 0
Discrimination, housing and the impact of COVID-19 are among...

News anchor Arnab Goswami arrested for alleged abetment of suicide

India News 0
One of India's top TV news anchors, Arnab Goswami,...

The Bhavan UK celebrates Diwali

UK News 0
The Bhavan hosted its annual Diwali Gala on November...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc