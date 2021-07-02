A few days ago, Prithviraj starrer Malayalam film Cold Case started streaming on Amazon Prime Video, and now, the release date of Fahadh Faasil starrer Malik has been announced. The movie will start streaming on the digital platform on 15th July.

Faasil took to Instagram to make an announcement about it. He posted, “Mālik streaming on #AmazonPrime from July 15.”

A few days ago, the actor had shared a note on Facebook in which he had written about the film’s direct-to-digital release.

He had written, “With a heavy heart, the director, the producer, all the technicians and rest of us cast have opted for an OTT release for our very ambitious project, Malik. Each and everyone associated with Malik has put in over a years time to bring this project together. Unlike my recent OTT releases which were planned for home viewing right from the beginning, Malik was designed for a theatrical experience and it was the only film I had ready when theatres would open to 100%.”

“The decision has been collective and I personally request everyone to see it in the best interest of the film. In all honesty I cannot wait for the theatres to regain normalcy but today every individual is fighting to regain normalcy in their respective space. At this point all that I can take responsibility is for an absolute fresh theatrical experience when I see you all in theatres next,” he further wrote.

Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, Malik also stars Nimisha Sajayan and Joju George.