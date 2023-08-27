18.6 C
London
Sunday, August 27, 2023
Subscribe
HomeBusinessRegulator finds lapses in Air India’s internal safety audits
Business

Regulator finds lapses in Air India’s internal safety audits

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Headline Story

Woking murder: Pakistan police may soon arrest ‘British father on the run’

PAKISTANI police intensified efforts to locate and arrest a...
Headline Story

Nadine Dorries quits with scathing attack on Rishi Sunak

TORY lawmaker Nadine Dorries has delivered a scathing attack...
UK News

UK-India FTA at risk over drug patent dispute

THE trade deal between the UK and India is...
UK News

Britain mandates ‘whole life orders’ for most horrific killers

THE government said on Saturday (26) that judges will...
Entertainment

Oscar winner MM Keeravani lauds Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Chandramukhi 2’ performance

Oscar winner MM Keeravani heaped praise on Kangana Ranaut...

AIR INDIA has come under scrutiny after an inspection by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) revealed fabricated internal safety audit reports.

The DGCA’s inspection team uncovered that the airline had misrepresented routine safety spot checks in its audit reports, prompting an investigation into the matter.

The civil aviation regulator dispatched a team of two inspectors to assess Air India’s internal safety audits. They found significant deficiencies and discrepancies in the reported safety checks.

According to reports, the regulator is currently conducting a thorough investigation into the incident.

In response to the allegations, an Air India spokesperson stated that safety audits are a standard practice for all airlines and are carried out by regulatory bodies and other organisations.

The airline emphasised its commitment to ongoing process assessment and improvement through these audits.

The DGCA’s findings indicated that Air India was obligated to perform routine safety spot checks across various operational areas, including cabin surveillance, cargo handling, ramp operations, and load management.

However, during an unannounced assessment of 13 safety checkpoints, the inspectors discovered that the airline had falsified reports for all 13 instances.

The inspection team cross-referenced these purported spot checks with various forms of evidence, such as CCTV recordings, auditee statements, and operational documents.

It became evident that none of the reported safety checks had actually taken place, despite being documented in reports submitted to the DGCA. The inspection team noted that the falsified reports were created or altered in response to the regulator’s inspection.

Moreover, the inspection report highlighted that the falsified reports lacked the signature of the Chief of Flight Safety (CFS), the authorised individual responsible for endorsing such documents. The absence of this endorsement raised further concerns about the authenticity of the reports.

The inspection took place at Air India’s Gurugram office in Haryana over two days in July. The inspectors documented their findings and shortcomings in a Directorate Report Form (DRF), which forms the basis of the ongoing investigation.

When contacted, Vikram Dev Dutt, director general of the DGCA, confirmed the active investigation into the matter.

The inspection report also revealed that the audit checklists had been signed by auditors from the Quality Management System (QMS) department. However, the QMS Department does not fall under the inspection scope of the DGCA, and its auditors do not meet the industry standards for eligibility and qualifications.

The DGCA report further detailed instances where the airline claimed to have conducted spot checks, but evidence suggested otherwise.

For example, in the case of pre-flight medical examinations for pilots’ alcohol consumption, the internal auditor had not physically visited the facility, as required by the checklist. Similarly, claims of spot checks during ramp services and cabin surveillance were found to be unsubstantiated.

Air India stated that it undergoes regular safety audits both in India and overseas, engaging proactively to strengthen operational processes. The airline pledged to address the concerns raised by regulatory authorities promptly.

The ongoing investigation will likely lead to further actions to rectify the lapses and uphold safety regulations within Air India’s operations.

(with inputs from PTI)

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Slough council in financial black hole, data shows

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Woking murder: Pakistan police may soon arrest ‘British father on the run’

Headline Story 0
PAKISTANI police intensified efforts to locate and arrest a...

Nadine Dorries quits with scathing attack on Rishi Sunak

Headline Story 0
TORY lawmaker Nadine Dorries has delivered a scathing attack...

UK-India FTA at risk over drug patent dispute

UK News 0
THE trade deal between the UK and India is...

Popular

Woking murder: Pakistan police may soon arrest ‘British father on the run’

Headline Story 0
PAKISTANI police intensified efforts to locate and arrest a...

Nadine Dorries quits with scathing attack on Rishi Sunak

Headline Story 0
TORY lawmaker Nadine Dorries has delivered a scathing attack...

UK-India FTA at risk over drug patent dispute

UK News 0
THE trade deal between the UK and India is...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc