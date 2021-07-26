There were reports that Regina Cassandra and Nivetha Thomas will be seen in the Telugu remake of South Korean film Midnight Runners. Recently, the makers of the film announced the movie officially.

Suresh Productions took to Twitter to make an announcement about the film. They tweeted, “Suresh Productions, Guru Films and Kross Pictures – the winning combination of Oh! Baby, are back in collaboration for the official remake of Midnight Runners. The film is being helmed by Sudheer Varma, starring Regina Cassandra and Nivetha Thomas. Shoot in progress !”

The movie is being directed by Sudheer Varma, and the filmmaker also posted, “My next, a remake of Korean film #MidnightRunners with @ReginaCassandra & @i_nivethathomas Produced by @SureshProdns @gurufilms1 @kross_pictures DOP @rip_apart Music @MikeyMcCleary1.”

The first shooting schedule of the movie took place in March, and the final schedule of the film kickstarted post the lockdown. The shooting will be wrapped up by August end.

This will be for the first time when we will get to see Nivetha and Regina on the big screen together. The actresses will be seen doing a lot of action in the film.

Earlier, Suresh Productions, Guru Films and Kross Pictures, had backed Samantha Akkineni starrer Oh Baby which was a remake of the 2014 South Korean film Miss Granny.