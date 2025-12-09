Raveena Tandon named PETA India Person of the Year for 2025

Highlights:

Raveena Tandon named PETA India’s 2025 Person of the Year.

Recognized for long-term advocacy on wildlife protection, community animals, and vegan living.

Worked with PETA India on humane education and the Compassionate Citizen program.

Rescued stray animals and promoted adoption instead of buying pets.

Campaigned against animal cruelty in entertainment, industry, and local wildlife concerns.

Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon has been selected as PETA India’s 2025 Person of the Year, acknowledging her sustained efforts to address animal cruelty, highlight wildlife protection, and promote plant-based living. The recognition reflects her long-standing work supporting community animals, encouraging humane education, and using her public platform to call attention to animal welfare challenges across India.

Why PETA India Chose Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon has consistently engaged in direct action on issues related to cruelty to animals and wildlife safety. Earlier in the year, she collaborated with PETA India to donate a life-sized mechanical elephant to the Thousand Pillars Jain Temple in Karnataka. This effort supported the temple’s decision to avoid using live elephants, a move that wildlife groups have encouraged for years.

Her support for humane education has also been central to her advocacy. She has worked with PETA India’s Compassionate Citizen program, which promotes lessons on empathy and respect for animals in schools across the country. The initiative is designed to build long-term awareness among children and encourage behavior that avoids harm to animals.

Raveena Tandon’s Hands-On Rescue Work

Over the years, Raveena Tandon has taken personal action to help stray animals in Mumbai. Her involvement has included rescuing injured or abandoned animals, such as a two-month-old kitten she lifted from a busy road. She has frequently used such experiences to highlight the need for adoption and responsible care, urging the public to avoid purchasing pets and instead support local animal shelters and rescue groups.

Her posts on social media regularly cover plant-based eating, issues affecting community animals, and instances of cruelty observed in public spaces. These efforts have contributed to increased visibility for animal rights concerns among her followers.

Wildlife Protection and Public Campaigns

Raveena Tandon has also taken positions on wildlife safety. She has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting government action on the dangers posed to panthers and other animals affected by expanding development projects. Her outreach has addressed issues such as leopard killings and the illegal use of snakes and alligators for skin and entertainment.

Her social media outreach has extended to promoting plant-based diets. She publicly urged Burger King to introduce vegan options in India, arguing that accessible plant-based choices would support sustainable diets while reducing harm to animals. Her posts reach millions of users, helping spread information about cruelty-free living.

What PETA India Says About Her Contribution

PETA India Vice President of Celebrity and Public Relations, Sachin Bangera, praised her work.

“From speaking up for elephants, leopards, and panthers to rescuing a kitten from life-threatening danger, Raveena Tandon has proved that animals can count on her,” he said.

Raveena Tandon has often explained the values behind her advocacy.

“Chickens, dogs, rabbits, and other animals want to live, just like you and me. They have consciousness and emotions, including fear and love,” she said, adding that she teaches her children to understand and practice these values.

Past Recipients and the Award’s Legacy

PETA India’s Person of the Year award has previously been given to Dia Mirza, Alia Bhatt, Virat Kohli, John Abraham, and Sunny Leone. The organization continues to highlight individuals who use public influence and long-term work to counter speciesism, strengthen animal welfare protections, and promote compassionate choices.

With her latest recognition, Raveena Tandon joins a list of public figures who have contributed to shaping national conversations on animal safety, humane treatment, and ethical lifestyle decisions.