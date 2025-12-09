Bonnie Blue arrest in Bali linked to alleged pornographic ‘bus tour’ filming with young tourists

Highlights:

Bonnie Blue questioned after Bali police raid on alleged porn shoot with young tourists

British creator, real name Tia Billinger, faces possible charges under Indonesia’s anti-pornography law

Police seized cameras, condoms, costumes, flash drives and a branded “BangBus” vehicle

Legal experts say deportation is more likely than a prolonged court process

Her passport has been retained while immigration and police determine next steps

British adult content creator Bonnie Blue, whose real name is Tia Billinger, is under investigation in Bali after police said she recorded explicit content with a group of young male tourists during “schoolies week.” The 26-year-old entered Indonesia on a visa-on-arrival and was detained for questioning following a raid last week. Officials confirmed she may face action under Indonesia’s anti-pornography law, which carries a maximum 15-year sentence and fines of up to about £27,000 (₹2,800,000).

Local police said they began receiving complaints after residents reported a small branded bus moving around Bali with Blue and several young men inside. Witnesses believed explicit content was being filmed while the vehicle was in motion. It was Blue’s first visit to Indonesia.

Why the Bonnie Blue Arrest in Bali Has Drawn Global Attention

Police raided a rented studio and detained Blue along with 17 male tourists aged 19 to 40. Fourteen Australian nationals were later released without charge. An Australian man and two British nationals were questioned further as investigators reviewed the seized items.

Authorities recovered cameras, condoms, flash drives, lubricant, outfits labeled as “school Bonnie Blue” costumes and two sheets of Viagra pills. They also seized a blue vehicle marked “Bonnie Blue’s BangBus.” Officers stated the materials indicated possible production of “content containing pornographic or immoral elements.”

Law enforcement officials in Bali said this type of incident is not new. Each year, several foreign visitors attempt to create explicit content on the island despite strict regulations. Most cases end not with lengthy trials but with administrative action, often resulting in deportation.

Bonnie Blue and Indonesia’s Anti-Pornography Law

Indonesia enforces one of the region’s strictest anti-pornography laws, which bans producing, distributing or participating in sexual content. The restrictions apply to Indonesians and foreign nationals inside the country.

Legal analysts in Bali said authorities could pursue a formal case if investigators conclude the materials seized are sufficient evidence. However, immigration advisers in Jakarta noted that most cases involving foreign content creators result in deportation rather than criminal prosecution. They highlighted recent examples including:

An American woman deported after organizing a sexual “retreat”

A Ukrainian national removed from the country after recording explicit scenes at a private villa

These precedents suggest that Bonnie Blue may face administrative removal rather than a lengthy criminal process.

Passport Held as Police Review Evidence in the Bonnie Blue Arrest

Although released from direct detention, Bonnie Blue has been prohibited from leaving Indonesia. Her passport remains with authorities, and she has been instructed to report for further questioning as immigration and police coordinate the next steps.

Before the raid, Blue had posted publicly about her Bali trip, telling followers she intended to meet “schoolies” who were “barely legal.” Screenshots of these posts were widely shared after her arrest and circulated across Bali community groups and local media.

Investigators are still reviewing the boxes of costumes, recording equipment and digital files that were seized during the raid. Officials said the outcome will depend on the findings of that review, potential court proceedings or an administrative decision to deport.

At present, there is no confirmed timeline for a final decision. Both Badung police and the local immigration office said further updates will be issued after interviews and evidence assessments are complete.