Actor Randeep Hooda, who can be currently seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai (2021), is now looking forward to his much-awaited streaming show Inspector Avinash. While Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai starred him as a drug lord, Inspector Avinash sees him in the role of a Police officer fighting for the law and justice.

Hooda has played a cop several times before, but what makes his character in Inspector Avinash different is the fact that it is based on a real-life cop. Created by Neerraj Pathak, Inspector Avinash is a dramatic retelling of police officer Avinash Mishra’s efforts to tackle criminal activities in Uttar Pradesh.

And when you play someone who is still there, it requires extra efforts to slide into the skin of the character. From learning his accent and dialect to catching his demeanour, Randeep Hooda did not leave any stone unturned to create an authentic portrayal of Avinash Mishra.

Talking about the same, Hooda says, “One cannot sum up inspector Avinash Mishra’s life in just five episodes. I quite enjoyed working on long-format storytelling; a series is equivalent to four or five feature films. This format helps you explore more as an actor.”

The actor met the real-life hero before beginning work on the project. “I have played a cop in some movies. But for this project, I had to mirror Avinashji’s accent and dialect. So, I spent time with him. When we were shooting in Lucknow, he would be on the set every evening,” he says.

Aside from Randeep Hooda, Inspector Avinash also features Urvashi Rautela in an important role. The project hit the shooting floor in January in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. However, the second wave of the pandemic compelled the makers to put the shoot on hold for some time.

The show is being produced by Jio Studios and Gold Mountain Pictures.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Randeep Hooda, Urvashi Rautela, Neeraj Pandey, Inspector Avinash